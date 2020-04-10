215 W 7TH ST

Amenities

Beautifully furnished studio in the heart of Downtown. Located on the 10th floor, the space is a one story corner loft with lots of privacy. With 8 large windows, there's plenty of natural light. The unit includes: an LG Washer / Dryer Unit, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Mini-Refrigerator, Super Fast WiFi - Spectrum Internet Ultra 200Mbps+, 4 large closets, drawers, and plenty of shelf space. The unit comes with a queen-size bed, large L sofa, coffee and makeup table, standing desk, step ladder, 5x5 square shelf unit, kitchenware, dishes and appliances. The community rooftop, furnished with lounge chairs, has a wonderful 360-degree view of DTLA and 24-hour concierge. Parking is not included, but there are options available on the premises and nearby. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and internet. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, Cable TV and parking (spot available downstairs in building for $250).