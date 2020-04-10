All apartments in Los Angeles
215 W 7TH ST
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:23 AM

215 W 7TH ST

215 West 7th Street · (310) 418-8546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
24hr concierge
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
internet access
Beautifully furnished studio in the heart of Downtown. Located on the 10th floor, the space is a one story corner loft with lots of privacy. With 8 large windows, there's plenty of natural light. The unit includes: an LG Washer / Dryer Unit, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Mini-Refrigerator, Super Fast WiFi - Spectrum Internet Ultra 200Mbps+, 4 large closets, drawers, and plenty of shelf space. The unit comes with a queen-size bed, large L sofa, coffee and makeup table, standing desk, step ladder, 5x5 square shelf unit, kitchenware, dishes and appliances. The community rooftop, furnished with lounge chairs, has a wonderful 360-degree view of DTLA and 24-hour concierge. Parking is not included, but there are options available on the premises and nearby. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and internet. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, Cable TV and parking (spot available downstairs in building for $250).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 W 7TH ST have any available units?
215 W 7TH ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 W 7TH ST have?
Some of 215 W 7TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 W 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
215 W 7TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 W 7TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 215 W 7TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 215 W 7TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 215 W 7TH ST does offer parking.
Does 215 W 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 W 7TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 W 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 215 W 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 215 W 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 215 W 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 215 W 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 W 7TH ST has units with dishwashers.
