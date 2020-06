Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Impressive Mediterranean situated on the best street in the gated enclave of Bel Air Crest. High ceilings w/windows bringing light throughout the home. Private gated motor court, two story entry with limestone and hardwood floors. Rear yard with extensive grass and luxury pool. Two level home with 7 bedrooms 9 baths over 10,000 sq ft. Commanding canyon views with some city & ocean. 5 tennis courts, club house, hiking trails.