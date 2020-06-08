2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

PRIVATE c 1941 Mid Century open floor plan home with a salt-water swimmers' pool glowing off the newer kitchen and romantic master suite. An entertainment home with hardwood floors, all baths recently updated, Ceasarstone and Heath tile throughout. Enjoy a social life with built-in solitude options; separate fourth bedroom entrance for family, friends, or work-at-home visionaries. Meandering 11K sq ft lush lot, an idyllic verdant retreat: grassy lawn, boxed vegetable gardens, hidden pathways, barbeque, firepit, breathtaking mature trees, and canyon views. Ditch the car and stroll to Franklin Village restaurants and shops, Bronson Canyon hikes, Gelson's, and The Oaks Gourmet - But always feel nestled away in this quiet, unexpected, secluded oasis in the heart of the Hollywood Hills. Lease to begin on June 15, 2019.