All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop

2145 N Hollyridge Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2145 N Hollyridge Loop, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
PRIVATE c 1941 Mid Century open floor plan home with a salt-water swimmers' pool glowing off the newer kitchen and romantic master suite. An entertainment home with hardwood floors, all baths recently updated, Ceasarstone and Heath tile throughout. Enjoy a social life with built-in solitude options; separate fourth bedroom entrance for family, friends, or work-at-home visionaries. Meandering 11K sq ft lush lot, an idyllic verdant retreat: grassy lawn, boxed vegetable gardens, hidden pathways, barbeque, firepit, breathtaking mature trees, and canyon views. Ditch the car and stroll to Franklin Village restaurants and shops, Bronson Canyon hikes, Gelson's, and The Oaks Gourmet - But always feel nestled away in this quiet, unexpected, secluded oasis in the heart of the Hollywood Hills. Lease to begin on June 15, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop have any available units?
2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop have?
Some of 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop offers parking.
Does 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop has a pool.
Does 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop have accessible units?
No, 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 HOLLYRIDGE Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College