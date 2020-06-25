All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

214 Hoover

214 N Hoover St · No Longer Available
Location

214 N Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SILVERLAKE ADJACENT**RAMPART VILLAGE-KOREA TOWN**

Newly Remodeled Unit-This gorgeous 2 Bedrooms & 1Bath unit has been extensively remodeled with all of the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminated designer flooring throughout, recessed lighting, new Washer/Dryer IN unit, Zoned AC units, and new modern tiled kitchen, & bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry with quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Refrigerator. One Car Garage. Quick drive to DTLA, Silverlake area, Hollywood, Los Feliz & Mid-wilshire area. Parks, Museum,Schools, Markets, Restaurants, Churches, Stores, shoppings, Buses & Metro station are minutes away. This is a very convenient location and close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Hoover have any available units?
214 Hoover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Hoover have?
Some of 214 Hoover's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Hoover currently offering any rent specials?
214 Hoover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Hoover pet-friendly?
No, 214 Hoover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 214 Hoover offer parking?
Yes, 214 Hoover offers parking.
Does 214 Hoover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Hoover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Hoover have a pool?
No, 214 Hoover does not have a pool.
Does 214 Hoover have accessible units?
No, 214 Hoover does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Hoover have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Hoover does not have units with dishwashers.
