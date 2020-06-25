214 Hoover

Amenities
SILVERLAKE ADJACENT**RAMPART VILLAGE-KOREA TOWN**
Newly Remodeled Unit-This gorgeous 2 Bedrooms & 1Bath unit has been extensively remodeled with all of the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminated designer flooring throughout, recessed lighting, new Washer/Dryer IN unit, Zoned AC units, and new modern tiled kitchen, & bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry with quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Refrigerator. One Car Garage. Quick drive to DTLA, Silverlake area, Hollywood, Los Feliz & Mid-wilshire area. Parks, Museum,Schools, Markets, Restaurants, Churches, Stores, shoppings, Buses & Metro station are minutes away. This is a very convenient location and close to everything.