Los Angeles, CA
2137 GLYNDON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2137 GLYNDON Avenue

2137 Glyndon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Glyndon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available Month-to-Month or up to 6-Months ~ Charming character Spanish in prime East Venice location. Pass through the gated entrance and front yard area and into the spacious 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom house flooded with natural light. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace amidst the original hardwood floors that lead out to a large private backyard area with pool and jacuzzi. Perfect for entertaining guests, there is a bonus kitchenette off the garage. Coveted 4 car parking off a street to alley lot and close proximity to shops and restaurants on Lincoln Blvd, this is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 GLYNDON Avenue have any available units?
2137 GLYNDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 GLYNDON Avenue have?
Some of 2137 GLYNDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 GLYNDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2137 GLYNDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 GLYNDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2137 GLYNDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2137 GLYNDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2137 GLYNDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2137 GLYNDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2137 GLYNDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 GLYNDON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2137 GLYNDON Avenue has a pool.
Does 2137 GLYNDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2137 GLYNDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 GLYNDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 GLYNDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

