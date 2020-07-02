2137 GLYNDON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available Month-to-Month or up to 6-Months ~ Charming character Spanish in prime East Venice location. Pass through the gated entrance and front yard area and into the spacious 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom house flooded with natural light. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace amidst the original hardwood floors that lead out to a large private backyard area with pool and jacuzzi. Perfect for entertaining guests, there is a bonus kitchenette off the garage. Coveted 4 car parking off a street to alley lot and close proximity to shops and restaurants on Lincoln Blvd, this is not to be missed.