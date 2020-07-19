21315 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled four bedroom home south of the Blvd. Private gated entrance with tree lined driveway & park like grounds with water feature. Gorgeous interior with wood floors, soaring ceilings & crown moldings. Large open floor plan. Sparkling newly done gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances opens to the large family room. Dining room with fireplace. Living room with fireplace opens to a large exterior deck. Beautiful master suite with fireplace and large closets with built-ins. Spa like master bath features over sized shower, freestanding soaking tub & dual vanities with Carrara marble. Three additional bedrooms with remodeled baths complete the upper level. Great location, close to the Country Club, shopping at The Village, hiking trails and Malibu.