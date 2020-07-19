All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

21315 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled four bedroom home south of the Blvd. Private gated entrance with tree lined driveway & park like grounds with water feature. Gorgeous interior with wood floors, soaring ceilings & crown moldings. Large open floor plan. Sparkling newly done gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances opens to the large family room. Dining room with fireplace. Living room with fireplace opens to a large exterior deck. Beautiful master suite with fireplace and large closets with built-ins. Spa like master bath features over sized shower, freestanding soaking tub & dual vanities with Carrara marble. Three additional bedrooms with remodeled baths complete the upper level. Great location, close to the Country Club, shopping at The Village, hiking trails and Malibu.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
21315 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21315 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21315 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
