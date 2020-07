Amenities

Welcome to this 3+2 charming single story home in south of the Blvd in Woodland Hills.The interior offers an open floor plan, Living room with Vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with custom Cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Low maintenance backyard with some fruit trees, perfect for family enjoyment. Do not miss this beautiful charming house