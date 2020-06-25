All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2130 North BRONSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2130 North BRONSON Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

2130 North BRONSON Avenue

2130 N Bronson Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2130 N Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Look around Hollywood today and you will find new construction at every corner indicating the growing demand for property in one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.So, if this is the place to be, then it's time to discover Franklin Village which offers unique shops, restaurants, gourmet markets and living spaces located at the base of the Hollywood Hills.This unique home built in 1938 was completely redone in 2018 featuring commercial grade wolf appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, French-Oak flooring, 3 bedrooms + 2.5 baths, rear art studio with stainless steel grill, sink, fridge and microwave suitable for entertaining in the warm summer months ahead.This rental incorporates all utilities paid by owner including, Wi-Fi, Cable TV, and Off-Street Parking for 3-4 cars, as well as full use of the backyard art studio and appliances.Welcome home and Enjoy your private resort in the Hollywood Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 North BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
2130 North BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 North BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 2130 North BRONSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 North BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2130 North BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 North BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2130 North BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2130 North BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2130 North BRONSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2130 North BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 North BRONSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 North BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2130 North BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2130 North BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2130 North BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 North BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 North BRONSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College