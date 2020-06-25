2130 North BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access new construction

Look around Hollywood today and you will find new construction at every corner indicating the growing demand for property in one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.So, if this is the place to be, then it's time to discover Franklin Village which offers unique shops, restaurants, gourmet markets and living spaces located at the base of the Hollywood Hills.This unique home built in 1938 was completely redone in 2018 featuring commercial grade wolf appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, French-Oak flooring, 3 bedrooms + 2.5 baths, rear art studio with stainless steel grill, sink, fridge and microwave suitable for entertaining in the warm summer months ahead.This rental incorporates all utilities paid by owner including, Wi-Fi, Cable TV, and Off-Street Parking for 3-4 cars, as well as full use of the backyard art studio and appliances.Welcome home and Enjoy your private resort in the Hollywood Hills.