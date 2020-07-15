All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2130 Glencoe Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2130 Glencoe Way
Last updated January 1 2020 at 9:44 AM

2130 Glencoe Way

2130 Glencoe Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2130 Glencoe Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, PANORAMIC VIEWS, OUTSIDE SPACE, CENTRAL LOCATION, STAND ALONE HOME, OPEN PLAN, Magical Mid Century Lux home in Hollywood with parking

1200 sq. ft. 1 Bedroom / 2 Bath private stand-alone home with rock star views, decorated with chic contemporary and vintage furniture and real artwork, rivals many of the nearby 5 star hotels. The patio and deck with redwood pergola are perfect places to chill while overlooking panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline!!

Central to shops and restaurants, yet hidden and private behind gates. This Hollywood Hills Mid Century gem is airy and comfortable, while offering spectacular views from every widow. The ample outdoor space features a brick patio, redwood deck and pergola complete with outdoor sofa, lounger and chairs, plus an al fresco dining area, that is key to the perfect California, indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

? NO SMOKING
*NO PETS
*NOT A FILMING OR PHOTOGRAPHY LOCATION
? WiFi - WEEKLY MAID SERVICE AVAILABLE
? GARAGE PARKING FOR 1 MEDIUM SIZED CAR

HOME FEATURES:
(1 Queen bed in bedroom, and 1 CB2 sofa that opens into a Queen bed)
? 2 bathrooms
? You get the whole house to yourself
? WiFi
* WEEKLY MAID SERVICE AVAILABLE
? Gorgeous Skyline City Views of downtown LA!
? 45 HD 1080P TV In the living room
? Comfortable Mattress
? 600 thread count sheets, High Quality Comforter Sets
? Chic modern design
? Full Kitchen
? Quartz Counters
? Stainless steel appliances
? Full Size Refrigerator
? Dishwasher, Microwave, Full Size Stove
? Toaster, Coffee Maker
? Pots, Pans, Dishes, Silverware, Knife Set
? Fresh Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron
? Shampoos and Conditioners
? Central heat and air conditioning
? Unique vintage pieces
? 14 ft high Vaulted Ceilings
? Large Closets
? Hardwood Floors
? Cleaned by professionals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Glencoe Way have any available units?
2130 Glencoe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Glencoe Way have?
Some of 2130 Glencoe Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Glencoe Way currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Glencoe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Glencoe Way pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Glencoe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2130 Glencoe Way offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Glencoe Way offers parking.
Does 2130 Glencoe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Glencoe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Glencoe Way have a pool?
No, 2130 Glencoe Way does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Glencoe Way have accessible units?
No, 2130 Glencoe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Glencoe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Glencoe Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College