2130 Glencoe Way

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, PANORAMIC VIEWS, OUTSIDE SPACE, CENTRAL LOCATION, STAND ALONE HOME, OPEN PLAN, Magical Mid Century Lux home in Hollywood with parking



1200 sq. ft. 1 Bedroom / 2 Bath private stand-alone home with rock star views, decorated with chic contemporary and vintage furniture and real artwork, rivals many of the nearby 5 star hotels. The patio and deck with redwood pergola are perfect places to chill while overlooking panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline!!



Central to shops and restaurants, yet hidden and private behind gates. This Hollywood Hills Mid Century gem is airy and comfortable, while offering spectacular views from every widow. The ample outdoor space features a brick patio, redwood deck and pergola complete with outdoor sofa, lounger and chairs, plus an al fresco dining area, that is key to the perfect California, indoor/outdoor lifestyle.



? NO SMOKING

*NO PETS

*NOT A FILMING OR PHOTOGRAPHY LOCATION

? WiFi - WEEKLY MAID SERVICE AVAILABLE

? GARAGE PARKING FOR 1 MEDIUM SIZED CAR



HOME FEATURES:

(1 Queen bed in bedroom, and 1 CB2 sofa that opens into a Queen bed)

? 2 bathrooms

? You get the whole house to yourself

? WiFi

* WEEKLY MAID SERVICE AVAILABLE

? Gorgeous Skyline City Views of downtown LA!

? 45 HD 1080P TV In the living room

? Comfortable Mattress

? 600 thread count sheets, High Quality Comforter Sets

? Chic modern design

? Full Kitchen

? Quartz Counters

? Stainless steel appliances

? Full Size Refrigerator

? Dishwasher, Microwave, Full Size Stove

? Toaster, Coffee Maker

? Pots, Pans, Dishes, Silverware, Knife Set

? Fresh Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron

? Shampoos and Conditioners

? Central heat and air conditioning

? Unique vintage pieces

? 14 ft high Vaulted Ceilings

? Large Closets

? Hardwood Floors

? Cleaned by professionals