Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center car charging courtyard dog grooming area playground smoke-free community

Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home. Our office is temporarily closed, but our leasing team is available by phone and email to assist you.



At Symmetry, modern open-style interiors are full of natural light pouring through the oversized windows. Gourmet kitchens are outfitted with designer quartz counters, kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances and European style cabinetry. Here, residents enjoy inventive amenity spaces, on-site fitness and yoga, as well as an outdoor pool, a sundeck and relaxing spa. Conveniently located near CSU Northridge, Metrolink and the 101 and 405 freeways, Symmetry is one of L.A.’s best kept secrets.