Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:02 PM

Hi Point Townhomes

Open Now until 5pm
1525 Hi Point Street · (310) 878-0616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1525 Hi Point Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 991 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hi Point Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
green community
parking
garage
on-site laundry
internet access
West Side quarter Faircrest Heights (aka the Pico-Fairfax Corridor) is among the city's most desirable neighborhoods. In 2018 Business Insider named it number three on its list of America's Top 10 Hottest Neighborhoods; it's a lovely little residential area and a great neighborhood for families, whose touchstones are Fairfax, Pico, and Robertson. Hi Point Townhomes offer two bedroom, two-in-a-half bathroom condo's featuring washer and dryers, two fireplaces, spacious layouts and completely modern interior amenities. Other amenities include two-car parking in the on grade subterranean garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Up to $1,995
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 2 Spaces Assigned Covered Parking: Included In Lease. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hi Point Townhomes have any available units?
Hi Point Townhomes has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Hi Point Townhomes have?
Some of Hi Point Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hi Point Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Hi Point Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hi Point Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Hi Point Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Hi Point Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Hi Point Townhomes offers parking.
Does Hi Point Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hi Point Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hi Point Townhomes have a pool?
No, Hi Point Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Hi Point Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Hi Point Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Hi Point Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hi Point Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

