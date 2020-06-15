Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities green community parking garage on-site laundry internet access

West Side quarter Faircrest Heights (aka the Pico-Fairfax Corridor) is among the city's most desirable neighborhoods. In 2018 Business Insider named it number three on its list of America's Top 10 Hottest Neighborhoods; it's a lovely little residential area and a great neighborhood for families, whose touchstones are Fairfax, Pico, and Robertson. Hi Point Townhomes offer two bedroom, two-in-a-half bathroom condo's featuring washer and dryers, two fireplaces, spacious layouts and completely modern interior amenities. Other amenities include two-car parking in the on grade subterranean garage.