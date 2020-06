Amenities

Totally remodeled one bedroom one bath, looks like single units, It has one wall attached. easy to access, no hallways, always fresh air, easy parking. All new recessed lighting, new laminated wood floor, new stain less appliances, all new cabinets, new quartz counter top, new double pane windows, new large shower, new bathroom, new inside and outside paint. one car parking space, all new blinds.