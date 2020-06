Amenities

gym pool refrigerator

City Living. Located in the heart of MacArthur Park. Walking distance to LA Live, FDIM, fine restaurants, cafes, and entertainment. Close to 110, 101 and 10 so swift access to move around. MTA buses. Close to Loyola Law, Southwestern Law, Superior court, USC, DTLA, Disney music hall etc.#210 Common areas include ballroom with pingpong pool and big screen cable TV. There is a gym. Laundry and dryers in basement. Bike-rack to lock your bike in basement.