Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317

2121 James M Wood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2121 James M Wood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
internet access
Large studio near Downtown - Property Id: 303391

All utilities included in Rent. Charming studio is in Historic building between Downtown LA and the Mid-Wilshire neighborhoods. It offers 9 feet ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with newer appliances, Murphy-bed, bathroom with tub, big storage space, walk-in closet, an abundance of natural light, secured courtyard entrance, earthquake retrofitting. It's located three blocks from the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Red Line station ( walking distance) . Great for young-professionals that work in LA Live, Downtown, Staple Center and near FIDM, USC ( 1.5 miles), Loyola Law School. The monthly rental fee includes all utilities (less cable), free Wi-Fi access in common areas, community laundry, library, piano, recreational room, billiard and ping-pong tables, bike racks and an exercise room. Pets are welcome (max 20 pounds). There is no parking structure in the complex but there is a private parking on 942 S. Alvarado St. (900 feet from the building)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303391
Property Id 303391

(RLNE5868125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 have any available units?
2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 have?
Some of 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 currently offering any rent specials?
2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 is pet friendly.
Does 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 offer parking?
Yes, 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 offers parking.
Does 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 have a pool?
No, 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 does not have a pool.
Does 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 have accessible units?
No, 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317 does not have units with dishwashers.
