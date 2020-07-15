2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317

Amenities
Large studio near Downtown - Property Id: 303391
All utilities included in Rent. Charming studio is in Historic building between Downtown LA and the Mid-Wilshire neighborhoods. It offers 9 feet ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with newer appliances, Murphy-bed, bathroom with tub, big storage space, walk-in closet, an abundance of natural light, secured courtyard entrance, earthquake retrofitting. It's located three blocks from the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Red Line station ( walking distance) . Great for young-professionals that work in LA Live, Downtown, Staple Center and near FIDM, USC ( 1.5 miles), Loyola Law School. The monthly rental fee includes all utilities (less cable), free Wi-Fi access in common areas, community laundry, library, piano, recreational room, billiard and ping-pong tables, bike racks and an exercise room. Pets are welcome (max 20 pounds). There is no parking structure in the complex but there is a private parking on 942 S. Alvarado St. (900 feet from the building)
