2121 James M. Wood Blvd., 317

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool table bike storage internet access

All utilities included in Rent. Charming studio is in Historic building between Downtown LA and the Mid-Wilshire neighborhoods. It offers 9 feet ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with newer appliances, Murphy-bed, bathroom with tub, big storage space, walk-in closet, an abundance of natural light, secured courtyard entrance, earthquake retrofitting. It's located three blocks from the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Red Line station ( walking distance) . Great for young-professionals that work in LA Live, Downtown, Staple Center and near FIDM, USC ( 1.5 miles), Loyola Law School. The monthly rental fee includes all utilities (less cable), free Wi-Fi access in common areas, community laundry, library, piano, recreational room, billiard and ping-pong tables, bike racks and an exercise room. Pets are welcome (max 20 pounds). There is no parking structure in the complex but there is a private parking on 942 S. Alvarado St. (900 feet from the building)

