2121 Beloit Ave. Available 09/10/19 2121 Beloit Ave # 306 - This spacious 2-bedroom/1-bath unit features a washer/dryer in unit, and includes a stove, fridge and microwave in kitchen! The complex features a fitness center with various weight and cardio machines, and a furnished lobby for your convenience! It is in a prime location in West LA, right in the middle of Little Osaka district, amongst a variety of popular, high-rated Japanese and Asian-inspired restaurants and shops, including Daiso and Nijiya market, One Westside Shopping Center, Starbucks, cafes, Michaels, PetSmart, Smart & Final, Best Buy, Ralphs, Trader Joes, etc. Also within walking distance to the Expo Line - Sepulveda / Expo station.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3754414)