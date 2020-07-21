All apartments in Los Angeles
2121 Beloit Ave.

2121 Beloit Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Beloit Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
lobby
2121 Beloit Ave. Available 09/10/19 2121 Beloit Ave # 306 - This spacious 2-bedroom/1-bath unit features a washer/dryer in unit, and includes a stove, fridge and microwave in kitchen! The complex features a fitness center with various weight and cardio machines, and a furnished lobby for your convenience! It is in a prime location in West LA, right in the middle of Little Osaka district, amongst a variety of popular, high-rated Japanese and Asian-inspired restaurants and shops, including Daiso and Nijiya market, One Westside Shopping Center, Starbucks, cafes, Michaels, PetSmart, Smart & Final, Best Buy, Ralphs, Trader Joes, etc. Also within walking distance to the Expo Line - Sepulveda / Expo station.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3754414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Beloit Ave. have any available units?
2121 Beloit Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Beloit Ave. have?
Some of 2121 Beloit Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Beloit Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Beloit Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Beloit Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Beloit Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2121 Beloit Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Beloit Ave. offers parking.
Does 2121 Beloit Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Beloit Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Beloit Ave. have a pool?
No, 2121 Beloit Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Beloit Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2121 Beloit Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Beloit Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Beloit Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
