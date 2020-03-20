All apartments in Los Angeles
2117 VESTAL Avenue
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:40 AM

2117 VESTAL Avenue

2117 Vestal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Vestal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Classic 1920's California Bungalow for lease in the hills of Echo Park! This charming home set among mature trees and landscaping, owned by the same family for decades, now awaits new residents. Wind through the garden and up to the wide and welcoming front porch. Once inside, find a light-filled living room with built in bookshelves, vintage woodwork, and a grand piano. The adjoining sun room provides panoramic views of treetops and the Elysian Valley below. A formal dining room lined with french doors leads into the kitchen with original vintage tile and the laundry room. Down the central hall with extra storage, find two bright bedrooms and a full bath. The large backyard offers plenty of room for entertaining and play. Home can be leased furnished as pictured, or unfurnished depending on your needs. Moments away, find the cool shops and dining on Echo Park Ave and Sunset Blvd, along with the hiking trails of Elysian Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 VESTAL Avenue have any available units?
2117 VESTAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 VESTAL Avenue have?
Some of 2117 VESTAL Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 VESTAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2117 VESTAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 VESTAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2117 VESTAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2117 VESTAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2117 VESTAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 2117 VESTAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 VESTAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 VESTAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 2117 VESTAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2117 VESTAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2117 VESTAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 VESTAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 VESTAL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

