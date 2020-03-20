2117 VESTAL Avenue

Amenities

Classic 1920's California Bungalow for lease in the hills of Echo Park! This charming home set among mature trees and landscaping, owned by the same family for decades, now awaits new residents. Wind through the garden and up to the wide and welcoming front porch. Once inside, find a light-filled living room with built in bookshelves, vintage woodwork, and a grand piano. The adjoining sun room provides panoramic views of treetops and the Elysian Valley below. A formal dining room lined with french doors leads into the kitchen with original vintage tile and the laundry room. Down the central hall with extra storage, find two bright bedrooms and a full bath. The large backyard offers plenty of room for entertaining and play. Home can be leased furnished as pictured, or unfurnished depending on your needs. Moments away, find the cool shops and dining on Echo Park Ave and Sunset Blvd, along with the hiking trails of Elysian Park!