211 VANCE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE SHORT TERM OR LONGER TERM. Available January 15 -November 15th. California dreaming.... Located just 200 meters from one of the finest beaches on the West Coast, this sprawling Mediterranean villa exemplifies California's indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Located in Pacific Palisades, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is drenched in natural sunlight and has a fabulous open floor plan. Spacious living room with library and a beautiful dining room. French doors from every room in this home lead to the expansive garden, patios, and wonderful swimmers pool. Housekeeper (2 times a week) and Gardener will be provided in site that is intermittently occupied, but vacant during the summer months.