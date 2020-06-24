All apartments in Los Angeles
211 VANCE Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

211 VANCE Street

211 Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 Vance Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE SHORT TERM OR LONGER TERM. Available January 15 -November 15th. California dreaming.... Located just 200 meters from one of the finest beaches on the West Coast, this sprawling Mediterranean villa exemplifies California's indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Located in Pacific Palisades, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is drenched in natural sunlight and has a fabulous open floor plan. Spacious living room with library and a beautiful dining room. French doors from every room in this home lead to the expansive garden, patios, and wonderful swimmers pool. Housekeeper (2 times a week) and Gardener will be provided in site that is intermittently occupied, but vacant during the summer months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 VANCE Street have any available units?
211 VANCE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 VANCE Street have?
Some of 211 VANCE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 VANCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 VANCE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 VANCE Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 VANCE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 211 VANCE Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 VANCE Street offers parking.
Does 211 VANCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 VANCE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 VANCE Street have a pool?
Yes, 211 VANCE Street has a pool.
Does 211 VANCE Street have accessible units?
No, 211 VANCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 VANCE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 VANCE Street has units with dishwashers.
