2109 Manitou Ave F

Amenities
Lincoln Heights - Property Id: 148752
About 2109 Manitou Ave Los Angeles, CA 90031
(818) 706-1806 - LINCOLN HEIGHTS FIRST FLOOR, 2BR/1BA $1950 - Lincoln Heights at its finest. One of LA's fastest-growing communities!! This building is 3 miles away from downtown LA and convenient to everything. The unit has been remodeled to a contemporaneous look including; new paint, new electrical, new lighting, new closet doors, new laminate wood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops and a completely remodeled bathroom. Central A/C ..... Move-in ready.!!
2 covered Parking spaces!!
Included water and trash.
No Pets Allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148752p
Property Id 148752
(RLNE5102825)