Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

2109 Manitou Ave F

2109 Manitou Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Manitou Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lincoln Heights - Property Id: 148752

About 2109 Manitou Ave Los Angeles, CA 90031
(818) 706-1806 - LINCOLN HEIGHTS FIRST FLOOR, 2BR/1BA $1950 - Lincoln Heights at its finest. One of LA's fastest-growing communities!! This building is 3 miles away from downtown LA and convenient to everything. The unit has been remodeled to a contemporaneous look including; new paint, new electrical, new lighting, new closet doors, new laminate wood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops and a completely remodeled bathroom. Central A/C ..... Move-in ready.!!

2 covered Parking spaces!!

Included water and trash.

No Pets Allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148752p
Property Id 148752

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5102825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Manitou Ave F have any available units?
2109 Manitou Ave F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Manitou Ave F have?
Some of 2109 Manitou Ave F's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Manitou Ave F currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Manitou Ave F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Manitou Ave F pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Manitou Ave F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2109 Manitou Ave F offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Manitou Ave F offers parking.
Does 2109 Manitou Ave F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Manitou Ave F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Manitou Ave F have a pool?
No, 2109 Manitou Ave F does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Manitou Ave F have accessible units?
No, 2109 Manitou Ave F does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Manitou Ave F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Manitou Ave F has units with dishwashers.
