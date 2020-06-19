21086 Topochico Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this South of the Blvd Spanish Estate just steps away from Woodland Hills Golf course. This home features 3 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace and private patio. Master bath has a double vanity with a separate soaking tub and shower with travertine. The family room features a fireplace with a bar and leads to the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and Viking appliances. The back yard is very private and great for entertaining.