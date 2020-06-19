All apartments in Los Angeles
21086 Topochico Drive

Location

21086 Topochico Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this South of the Blvd Spanish Estate just steps away from Woodland Hills Golf course. This home features 3 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace and private patio. Master bath has a double vanity with a separate soaking tub and shower with travertine. The family room features a fireplace with a bar and leads to the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and Viking appliances. The back yard is very private and great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21086 Topochico Drive have any available units?
21086 Topochico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21086 Topochico Drive have?
Some of 21086 Topochico Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21086 Topochico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21086 Topochico Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21086 Topochico Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21086 Topochico Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21086 Topochico Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21086 Topochico Drive does offer parking.
Does 21086 Topochico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21086 Topochico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21086 Topochico Drive have a pool?
No, 21086 Topochico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21086 Topochico Drive have accessible units?
No, 21086 Topochico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21086 Topochico Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21086 Topochico Drive has units with dishwashers.
