Los Angeles, CA
2108 STRADELLA Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:54 PM

2108 STRADELLA Road

2108 Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled one story 4 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms home with sparkling in ground pool, patio area for cookouts and just hanging out. Newer kitchen with SS appliances, Hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and living space. 2 gas fireplaces, one in the living room and the second one in one of the bedrooms. 2 car garage, additional parking available on street. Beautiful view of the reservoir and surrounding area, and much more! Great entertainer's home. A must see! (Interior pictures will be available soon)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 STRADELLA Road have any available units?
2108 STRADELLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 STRADELLA Road have?
Some of 2108 STRADELLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 STRADELLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
2108 STRADELLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 STRADELLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 2108 STRADELLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2108 STRADELLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 2108 STRADELLA Road offers parking.
Does 2108 STRADELLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 STRADELLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 STRADELLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 2108 STRADELLA Road has a pool.
Does 2108 STRADELLA Road have accessible units?
No, 2108 STRADELLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 STRADELLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 STRADELLA Road has units with dishwashers.
