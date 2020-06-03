All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

2106 Sunset Crest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

Looking for a stunning Mid-Century Modern home with spectacular canyon & mountain views as far as the eye can see? Ready to escape the hustle and bustle and join the beauty and relaxation of the renowned Hollywood Hills? Then we have a solution for you! Open the front door and immediately you are greeted by the light and bright two story foyer. French doors open from the Den and each Bedroom for quick access to your new lovely expansive terrace providing an effortless indoor/outdoor flow that doubles your living space. Stepping onto the terrace transports you to another place & time in the tranquility if nature. Back inside your new light and bright Kitchen boasts a wrap around design and spaciousness features including built in appliances and tons of cabinet space. Entertain your family and friends from the Kitchen with the open concept to the Living and Dining Area with breathtaking views and floor-to-ceiling windows where the canyon's beautify is displayed. The Living Room also includes a welcoming fireplace. This spectacular split-level home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den and a Bonus Room that can be used as an office, yoga studio, or spare bedroom for guests. Downstairs features lovely hardwood floors and each Bedroom is a work of art. Relax in your Master Suite that includes a fireplace and two sets of french doors for access to the lovely terrace and backyard. What until you see the Master Shower...it's like being one with nature! Schedule your exclusive tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Sunset Crest Drive have any available units?
2106 Sunset Crest Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Sunset Crest Drive have?
Some of 2106 Sunset Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Sunset Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Sunset Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Sunset Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Sunset Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2106 Sunset Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 2106 Sunset Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Sunset Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Sunset Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Sunset Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2106 Sunset Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Sunset Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2106 Sunset Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Sunset Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Sunset Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
