2106 Sunset Crest Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities yoga

Looking for a stunning Mid-Century Modern home with spectacular canyon & mountain views as far as the eye can see? Ready to escape the hustle and bustle and join the beauty and relaxation of the renowned Hollywood Hills? Then we have a solution for you! Open the front door and immediately you are greeted by the light and bright two story foyer. French doors open from the Den and each Bedroom for quick access to your new lovely expansive terrace providing an effortless indoor/outdoor flow that doubles your living space. Stepping onto the terrace transports you to another place & time in the tranquility if nature. Back inside your new light and bright Kitchen boasts a wrap around design and spaciousness features including built in appliances and tons of cabinet space. Entertain your family and friends from the Kitchen with the open concept to the Living and Dining Area with breathtaking views and floor-to-ceiling windows where the canyon's beautify is displayed. The Living Room also includes a welcoming fireplace. This spectacular split-level home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den and a Bonus Room that can be used as an office, yoga studio, or spare bedroom for guests. Downstairs features lovely hardwood floors and each Bedroom is a work of art. Relax in your Master Suite that includes a fireplace and two sets of french doors for access to the lovely terrace and backyard. What until you see the Master Shower...it's like being one with nature! Schedule your exclusive tour today!