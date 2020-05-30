2104 Shell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Shell House - Property Id: 251948



Perfect 1911 OG Venice Beach Craftsman Bungalow!



2 BR plus a bonus meditation/baby/office room with all the original character and charm, plus industrial-style updates.



Built in cabinetry, restored skeleton key-holed doors, the original refurbished double hung windows with vintage wavy glass, fresh white paint, new fence, new heater, copper plumbing, updated kitchen and bathroom, and marble and wood flooring throughout.



Spacious front yard with a picket fence, a bitchin' porch, and a very private backyard with a deck and fire pit area.



Parking for a small car, as well as abundant street parking.



1.5 blocks from Abbot Kinney, and a short walk or bike ride to the beach.



Partially furnished or unfurnished (pics are from prior staging).



3 month minimum. Longer term considered.

First, last and security deposit required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251948

(RLNE5750304)