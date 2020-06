Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Rare opportunity! 2 bdrm with Xtra large patio in sunny interior location. Amazing outdoor living area accessible from living room and both bedrooms. This gem of a unit faces into the largest open area in the complex. Terrific layout with split suite floor plan. Second bdrm, great for entertaining with builtin bookcases, desk and wet bar. First bdrm with stall shower and walk-in closet. 24 hr guard gated. Pools, spa, exer room, tennis, on-site mgt.Available April 2020.