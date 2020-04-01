21015 Gault Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, attached garage. High vaulted ceiling at the entrance of the home. Built in 1991, gated community. Laminate flooring, recess lights and plantation shutters through out house. First floor living room with fireplace, formal dining room & family room with patio view & a guest powder room. The kitchen bay window over looks the patio. Appliances include - Dishwasher, stove and microwave. Second floor 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large master suite with walk in closet & bathroom with double sink and separate shower and shower tub. Each unit in the community has no sharing walls with other units. Direct access attached 2-car garage, newer water heater, smoke alarm detectors installed. Unit well kept, nice & clean, sunny & bright.

Minutes away from the Westfield Topanga Mall & the Village. Buyer's this is your opportunity schedule appointment for a private showing.



Water and Trash included in the rent!!