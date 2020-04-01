All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21015 Gault Street

21015 W Gault St · No Longer Available
Location

21015 W Gault St, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, attached garage. High vaulted ceiling at the entrance of the home. Built in 1991, gated community. Laminate flooring, recess lights and plantation shutters through out house. First floor living room with fireplace, formal dining room & family room with patio view & a guest powder room. The kitchen bay window over looks the patio. Appliances include - Dishwasher, stove and microwave. Second floor 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large master suite with walk in closet & bathroom with double sink and separate shower and shower tub. Each unit in the community has no sharing walls with other units. Direct access attached 2-car garage, newer water heater, smoke alarm detectors installed. Unit well kept, nice & clean, sunny & bright.
Minutes away from the Westfield Topanga Mall & the Village. Buyer's this is your opportunity schedule appointment for a private showing.

Water and Trash included in the rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21015 Gault Street have any available units?
21015 Gault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21015 Gault Street have?
Some of 21015 Gault Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21015 Gault Street currently offering any rent specials?
21015 Gault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21015 Gault Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21015 Gault Street is pet friendly.
Does 21015 Gault Street offer parking?
Yes, 21015 Gault Street offers parking.
Does 21015 Gault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21015 Gault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21015 Gault Street have a pool?
No, 21015 Gault Street does not have a pool.
Does 21015 Gault Street have accessible units?
No, 21015 Gault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21015 Gault Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21015 Gault Street has units with dishwashers.
