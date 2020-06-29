All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

21 OZONE Avenue

21 Ozone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 Ozone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Corner Studio Unit located in a Historic Venice Beach Building! Filled with natural light from 3 different exposures. This unit combines modern convenience while maintaining original charm. Features include, Maple hardwood floors throughout, new ceiling fan, a spaciously well appointed kitchen with a vintage Wedgewood stove, Kenmore dishwasher and ample storage. Bedroom is a cozy nook for a queen-sized bed with screens to shut for privacy. Custom walk-in closet perfect for anyone who loves shopping! Living space with French doors that open to a private 30ft terrace, with power and water access making this idyllic for entertaining or gardening. Not many people can breathe the ocean air by opening a window. (1) Off-site parking located at the secured Renaissance building on Navy. No Pets. Do not miss your chance to live in this beautiful building, only steps from the beach on the picturesque Ozone walk street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

