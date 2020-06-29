21 OZONE Avenue

Amenities

Corner Studio Unit located in a Historic Venice Beach Building! Filled with natural light from 3 different exposures. This unit combines modern convenience while maintaining original charm. Features include, Maple hardwood floors throughout, new ceiling fan, a spaciously well appointed kitchen with a vintage Wedgewood stove, Kenmore dishwasher and ample storage. Bedroom is a cozy nook for a queen-sized bed with screens to shut for privacy. Custom walk-in closet perfect for anyone who loves shopping! Living space with French doors that open to a private 30ft terrace, with power and water access making this idyllic for entertaining or gardening. Not many people can breathe the ocean air by opening a window. (1) Off-site parking located at the secured Renaissance building on Navy. No Pets. Do not miss your chance to live in this beautiful building, only steps from the beach on the picturesque Ozone walk street.