209 Poinsettia Ave
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

209 Poinsettia Ave

209 S Poinsettia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

209 S Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13e4f6d0ac ---- Come home to this stylish two bedroom on Poinsettia. Located in one of the best areas of LA. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Pan Pacific, LACMA, the Grove, El Ceyote, La Tropezianne, Odys & Penelope and more. Plus just a hop skip and a jump to Hollywood, or DTLA. You\'ll love this modern building and tree-lined street. The apartment features hardwood floors and generous closets. The bathroom has the charming original pink tile. Large windows, with a lot of natural light during the day. The newly renovated kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and contains top of the line cabinetry, new appliances, custom lighting, countertops, and custom flooring. Enjoy original builtins and lovely crown moulding. All this plus garage parking, ensuite laundry and air conditioning! Available for immediate move-in. Feel free to call (424) 400-7010. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Appliances included Washer/Dryer Gas Range A/C Pet-Friendly w/ Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Poinsettia Ave have any available units?
209 Poinsettia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Poinsettia Ave have?
Some of 209 Poinsettia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Poinsettia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
209 Poinsettia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Poinsettia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Poinsettia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 209 Poinsettia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 209 Poinsettia Ave offers parking.
Does 209 Poinsettia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Poinsettia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Poinsettia Ave have a pool?
No, 209 Poinsettia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 209 Poinsettia Ave have accessible units?
No, 209 Poinsettia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Poinsettia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Poinsettia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

