209 Poinsettia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13e4f6d0ac ---- Come home to this stylish two bedroom on Poinsettia. Located in one of the best areas of LA. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Pan Pacific, LACMA, the Grove, El Ceyote, La Tropezianne, Odys & Penelope and more. Plus just a hop skip and a jump to Hollywood, or DTLA. You\'ll love this modern building and tree-lined street. The apartment features hardwood floors and generous closets. The bathroom has the charming original pink tile. Large windows, with a lot of natural light during the day. The newly renovated kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and contains top of the line cabinetry, new appliances, custom lighting, countertops, and custom flooring. Enjoy original builtins and lovely crown moulding. All this plus garage parking, ensuite laundry and air conditioning! Available for immediate move-in. Feel free to call (424) 400-7010. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Appliances included Washer/Dryer Gas Range A/C Pet-Friendly w/ Deposit