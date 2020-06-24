20867 Exhibit Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous single story upgraded pool home in the highly desirable area of Woodland Hills. With a modern farm house decor, this home offers a great curb appeal, driveway and lush landscaping. This home features 3bdr and 2 baths in an open floor plan with 1800 square feet of living space, new wood floors, custom LED recessed lighting throughout, vaulted ceilings, a large living room/dining room combo. The upgraded beautiful kitchen with a stunning built-in refrigerator and freezer from Frigidaire, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar & plenty of storage space. The master bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the majestic park like backyard with breathtaking views of a natures trail inhabited by cows and other wildlife, an inviting lagoon pool, a covered patio & oversized deck with these spectacular views makes this home perfect for entertaining family and friends! Close to schools, shopping and dining at The Village, Pierce College, Warner Center and Kaiser hospital.