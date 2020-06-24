All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20867 Exhibit Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20867 Exhibit Place
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

20867 Exhibit Place

20867 Exhibit Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20867 Exhibit Place, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous single story upgraded pool home in the highly desirable area of Woodland Hills. With a modern farm house decor, this home offers a great curb appeal, driveway and lush landscaping. This home features 3bdr and 2 baths in an open floor plan with 1800 square feet of living space, new wood floors, custom LED recessed lighting throughout, vaulted ceilings, a large living room/dining room combo. The upgraded beautiful kitchen with a stunning built-in refrigerator and freezer from Frigidaire, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar & plenty of storage space. The master bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the majestic park like backyard with breathtaking views of a natures trail inhabited by cows and other wildlife, an inviting lagoon pool, a covered patio & oversized deck with these spectacular views makes this home perfect for entertaining family and friends! Close to schools, shopping and dining at The Village, Pierce College, Warner Center and Kaiser hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20867 Exhibit Place have any available units?
20867 Exhibit Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20867 Exhibit Place have?
Some of 20867 Exhibit Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20867 Exhibit Place currently offering any rent specials?
20867 Exhibit Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20867 Exhibit Place pet-friendly?
No, 20867 Exhibit Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20867 Exhibit Place offer parking?
Yes, 20867 Exhibit Place offers parking.
Does 20867 Exhibit Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20867 Exhibit Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20867 Exhibit Place have a pool?
Yes, 20867 Exhibit Place has a pool.
Does 20867 Exhibit Place have accessible units?
No, 20867 Exhibit Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20867 Exhibit Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20867 Exhibit Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College