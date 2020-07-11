Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Kittridge ADU - Property Id: 308802



Separate Unit detached from the main house with a private back yard and private entrance. New construction, with high-end finish and attention to detail. Fully furnished and ready for rent with appliances, TVs, and furniture.



*Move-in date is flexible.

* 1 Year Minimum Lease.

* Utilities Included.

* Up to 2 tenants.

* Sorry no pets.



Property is gated in the best location with minutes access to everything: Pierce College, Shops, Bus line, Topanaga Mall. And with plenty of parking.

A must see !

Serious only please message me privately or call directly @ 818-269-7892 Oren

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20838-w-kittridge-st-winnetka-ca/308802

No Pets Allowed



