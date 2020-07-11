All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20838 W Kittridge St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

20838 W Kittridge St

20838 Kittridge Street · (818) 269-7892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20838 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1875 · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Kittridge ADU - Property Id: 308802

Separate Unit detached from the main house with a private back yard and private entrance. New construction, with high-end finish and attention to detail. Fully furnished and ready for rent with appliances, TVs, and furniture.

*Move-in date is flexible.
* 1 Year Minimum Lease.
* Utilities Included.
* Up to 2 tenants.
* Sorry no pets.

Property is gated in the best location with minutes access to everything: Pierce College, Shops, Bus line, Topanaga Mall. And with plenty of parking.
A must see !
Serious only please message me privately or call directly @ 818-269-7892 Oren
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20838-w-kittridge-st-winnetka-ca/308802
Property Id 308802

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20838 W Kittridge St have any available units?
20838 W Kittridge St has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20838 W Kittridge St have?
Some of 20838 W Kittridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20838 W Kittridge St currently offering any rent specials?
20838 W Kittridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20838 W Kittridge St pet-friendly?
No, 20838 W Kittridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20838 W Kittridge St offer parking?
Yes, 20838 W Kittridge St offers parking.
Does 20838 W Kittridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20838 W Kittridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20838 W Kittridge St have a pool?
No, 20838 W Kittridge St does not have a pool.
Does 20838 W Kittridge St have accessible units?
No, 20838 W Kittridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 20838 W Kittridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20838 W Kittridge St has units with dishwashers.
