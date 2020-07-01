All apartments in Los Angeles
20836 Collins Street

20836 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

20836 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Welcome Home to this Beautiful modern family home in the highly sought afte rcasrton trees area of Woodland Hills, as you walk in fall in love with its spacious open floor plan with delicate finishes, and most effective details throughout that brings serenity and happiness to this gorgeous home. kitchen is complimented by rich white cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Light colors, smoothly fluent with natural lighting throughout the entire home, outstanding home featuring 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms . Almost 2053 sq feet of living space. Master includes its own walk-in closet and French door. . Second bedroom with walk in Closet, all bedrooms are exponentially spacious. outdoor laundry room, Stunning picturesque lush green landscaping in front, and Breathtaking back yard with grand immaculate pool, secluded and peaceful ideal for entertainment .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20836 Collins Street have any available units?
20836 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20836 Collins Street have?
Some of 20836 Collins Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20836 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
20836 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20836 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 20836 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20836 Collins Street offer parking?
No, 20836 Collins Street does not offer parking.
Does 20836 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20836 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20836 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 20836 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 20836 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 20836 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20836 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20836 Collins Street does not have units with dishwashers.

