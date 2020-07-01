20836 Collins Street

Amenities

Welcome Home to this Beautiful modern family home in the highly sought afte rcasrton trees area of Woodland Hills, as you walk in fall in love with its spacious open floor plan with delicate finishes, and most effective details throughout that brings serenity and happiness to this gorgeous home. kitchen is complimented by rich white cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Light colors, smoothly fluent with natural lighting throughout the entire home, outstanding home featuring 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms . Almost 2053 sq feet of living space. Master includes its own walk-in closet and French door. . Second bedroom with walk in Closet, all bedrooms are exponentially spacious. outdoor laundry room, Stunning picturesque lush green landscaping in front, and Breathtaking back yard with grand immaculate pool, secluded and peaceful ideal for entertainment .