Los Angeles, CA
20835 Martha Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20835 Martha Street

20835 W Martha St · No Longer Available
Location

20835 W Martha St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this opportunity to live in a beautiful corner lot home nestled in the desirable Woodland Hills Academy neighborhood. Abundant landscape in front yard greets you, family and guests as you approach the front entry. As you enter, you are welcomed by an open living room that is also open to back yard via glass sliding doors, the dining room and kitchen which has granite counter tops, newer stove top and appliances with plenty of cupboard space. Makes it homey and more convenient for quality family time and get-together's. Interior of home was freshly painted and has newer tile throughout with updated bathrooms and newer windows. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, there is enough room for a family to live and enjoy in the space in comfort and style. Have a friend or family that you want living close to or in immediate vicinity? Good news! For an additional price, you can also rent the attached dwelling which will add another bedroom and bath and kitchen, taking the place of the garage space and will be completed shortly. Regarding location of property, access from and to the 101 Fwy is easy and convenient. And if you like to shop and dine, you've hit the jackpot since you are 5-10 minutes away from major shopping and dining in style at the Topanga Mall and The Village shopping centers. Private back yard with a large swimming pool and patio is that perfect space for BBQ's and entertaining on those hot summer days. Come see this gem today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20835 Martha Street have any available units?
20835 Martha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20835 Martha Street have?
Some of 20835 Martha Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20835 Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
20835 Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20835 Martha Street pet-friendly?
No, 20835 Martha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20835 Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 20835 Martha Street offers parking.
Does 20835 Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20835 Martha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20835 Martha Street have a pool?
Yes, 20835 Martha Street has a pool.
Does 20835 Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 20835 Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20835 Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20835 Martha Street has units with dishwashers.
