20835 Martha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this opportunity to live in a beautiful corner lot home nestled in the desirable Woodland Hills Academy neighborhood. Abundant landscape in front yard greets you, family and guests as you approach the front entry. As you enter, you are welcomed by an open living room that is also open to back yard via glass sliding doors, the dining room and kitchen which has granite counter tops, newer stove top and appliances with plenty of cupboard space. Makes it homey and more convenient for quality family time and get-together's. Interior of home was freshly painted and has newer tile throughout with updated bathrooms and newer windows. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, there is enough room for a family to live and enjoy in the space in comfort and style. Have a friend or family that you want living close to or in immediate vicinity? Good news! For an additional price, you can also rent the attached dwelling which will add another bedroom and bath and kitchen, taking the place of the garage space and will be completed shortly. Regarding location of property, access from and to the 101 Fwy is easy and convenient. And if you like to shop and dine, you've hit the jackpot since you are 5-10 minutes away from major shopping and dining in style at the Topanga Mall and The Village shopping centers. Private back yard with a large swimming pool and patio is that perfect space for BBQ's and entertaining on those hot summer days. Come see this gem today!