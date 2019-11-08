All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20802 Stephanie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20802 Stephanie Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

20802 Stephanie Dr

20802 Stephanie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20802 Stephanie Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely, 3 beds, 2-baths, 1,242-square-foot single-family house in the quiet neighborhood of Winnetka in Los Angeles.

The charming unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, jalousie windows, desks, outdoor furniture, fireplace surmounted by a large mirror. The galley-type kitchen is equipped with smooth tiled countertop, electric stove, oven, microwave, dual basin sink, and ample amount of storage in the cabinets. For climate control, a ceiling fan and central air conditioning/heating are available.

The exterior features a large Patio and backyard with a lemon tree and avocado tree.

Parking is available via a detached covered garage and driveway space.

Small pets no heavier than 50-65lbs are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are gas, water, power, sanitation, and watering the garden.
Landlord is responsible for the gardener who will maintain the yard.

Bikescore: 80 Very Bikeable
Biking is convenient for most trips

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4S3zd2E7f4c

Nearby Parks: John Quimby Park, Shepard Stadium, Kelly Field, and Runnymede Recreation center.

Nearby Schools:
Fullbright Avenue Elementary School - 0.59 mile, 4/10
Multicultural Learning Center - 0.98 mile, 5/10
N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park 1.16 miles, 5/10
Village Charter Academy - 1.23 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
245 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.3 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5191786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20802 Stephanie Dr have any available units?
20802 Stephanie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20802 Stephanie Dr have?
Some of 20802 Stephanie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20802 Stephanie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20802 Stephanie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20802 Stephanie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20802 Stephanie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20802 Stephanie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20802 Stephanie Dr offers parking.
Does 20802 Stephanie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20802 Stephanie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20802 Stephanie Dr have a pool?
No, 20802 Stephanie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20802 Stephanie Dr have accessible units?
No, 20802 Stephanie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20802 Stephanie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20802 Stephanie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College