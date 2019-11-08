20802 Stephanie Dr

Amenities
Lovely, 3 beds, 2-baths, 1,242-square-foot single-family house in the quiet neighborhood of Winnetka in Los Angeles.
The charming unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, jalousie windows, desks, outdoor furniture, fireplace surmounted by a large mirror. The galley-type kitchen is equipped with smooth tiled countertop, electric stove, oven, microwave, dual basin sink, and ample amount of storage in the cabinets. For climate control, a ceiling fan and central air conditioning/heating are available.
The exterior features a large Patio and backyard with a lemon tree and avocado tree.
Parking is available via a detached covered garage and driveway space.
Small pets no heavier than 50-65lbs are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are gas, water, power, sanitation, and watering the garden.
Landlord is responsible for the gardener who will maintain the yard.
Bikescore: 80 Very Bikeable
Biking is convenient for most trips
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4S3zd2E7f4c
Nearby Parks: John Quimby Park, Shepard Stadium, Kelly Field, and Runnymede Recreation center.
Nearby Schools:
Fullbright Avenue Elementary School - 0.59 mile, 4/10
Multicultural Learning Center - 0.98 mile, 5/10
N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park 1.16 miles, 5/10
Village Charter Academy - 1.23 miles, 4/10
Bus lines:
165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
245 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.3 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
(RLNE5191786)