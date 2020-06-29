Amenities

Address: 208 North Centre Street, San Pedro, CA 90731



- Rent: $2,349/mo

- Deposit: $3,000 (On Approved Credit)

- 3 Bedroom

- 2 Bathroom

- Aprox 1,500 sqft



Features:

- Two Story Detached Townhouse

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room and Bedrooms

- Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms

- New Carpet on Stairs

- Fresh Paint Throughout Unit and Garage

- Central Heat

- New Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

- Appliances Included: Oven/Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher

- Laundry Hook-Ups in Unit

- Walk-in Closet

- Attached 2 Car Garage Plus 2 Carport Spaces

- No Utilities Included



*** This property requires renters insurance. If you need insurance please call our insurance agent at 310-701-7928 ***



*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***



Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com



Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



