Los Angeles, CA
208 North Centre Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 North Centre Street

208 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 Center Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 208 North Centre Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

- Rent: $2,349/mo
- Deposit: $3,000 (On Approved Credit)
- 3 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- Aprox 1,500 sqft

Features:
- Two Story Detached Townhouse
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room and Bedrooms
- Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- New Carpet on Stairs
- Fresh Paint Throughout Unit and Garage
- Central Heat
- New Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
- Appliances Included: Oven/Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher
- Laundry Hook-Ups in Unit
- Walk-in Closet
- Attached 2 Car Garage Plus 2 Carport Spaces
- No Utilities Included

*** This property requires renters insurance. If you need insurance please call our insurance agent at 310-701-7928 ***

*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 8/29/2018. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

