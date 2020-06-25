All apartments in Los Angeles
2078 Stradella Rd.

2078 Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Location

2078 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous prime reservoir view home in Bel Air ready for move in! - Open floor plan with every room leading to lush yard and swimming pool. Chef kitchen with Subzero/Viking appliances. Travertine and wood floors throughout, modern finishes, huge bedrooms with custom vanity sinks, walk in closets and lots of storage space. Master bath features a spa tub, steam shower, and detail finishes. Short Term lease available as well.

24 hour notice required for showings- currently Tenant occupied.

Email: justin.monem@gmail.com or text 310-560-2424 for showings / information.

Available for occupancy June 3, 2019

(RLNE2534588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Stradella Rd. have any available units?
2078 Stradella Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2078 Stradella Rd. have?
Some of 2078 Stradella Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Stradella Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Stradella Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Stradella Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Stradella Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Stradella Rd. offer parking?
No, 2078 Stradella Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2078 Stradella Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2078 Stradella Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Stradella Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 2078 Stradella Rd. has a pool.
Does 2078 Stradella Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2078 Stradella Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Stradella Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 Stradella Rd. has units with dishwashers.
