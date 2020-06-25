2078 Stradella Rd.

Amenities
Gorgeous prime reservoir view home in Bel Air ready for move in! - Open floor plan with every room leading to lush yard and swimming pool. Chef kitchen with Subzero/Viking appliances. Travertine and wood floors throughout, modern finishes, huge bedrooms with custom vanity sinks, walk in closets and lots of storage space. Master bath features a spa tub, steam shower, and detail finishes. Short Term lease available as well.
24 hour notice required for showings- currently Tenant occupied.
Email: justin.monem@gmail.com or text 310-560-2424 for showings / information.
Available for occupancy June 3, 2019
(RLNE2534588)