20764 Hartland St 4

Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom newly remodeled - Property Id: 168087
Very Large 3 bedroom 2 bath on the second floor of a small quiet building totally remodeled , Granite counter top , hardwood flooring entire units ,plenty of closet and storage ,very bright ,new dubbel glass window ,Air Conditioner ,Gas stove ,closed to shopping ,high school .pierce collage , Topanga mall ,bus stop ETC must see
Section8 OK
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168087p
Property Id 168087
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5226310)