Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

20764 Hartland St 4

20764 Hartland Street · No Longer Available
Location

20764 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom newly remodeled - Property Id: 168087

Very Large 3 bedroom 2 bath on the second floor of a small quiet building totally remodeled , Granite counter top , hardwood flooring entire units ,plenty of closet and storage ,very bright ,new dubbel glass window ,Air Conditioner ,Gas stove ,closed to shopping ,high school .pierce collage , Topanga mall ,bus stop ETC must see
Section8 OK
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168087p
Property Id 168087

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5226310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20764 Hartland St 4 have any available units?
20764 Hartland St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20764 Hartland St 4 have?
Some of 20764 Hartland St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20764 Hartland St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
20764 Hartland St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20764 Hartland St 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20764 Hartland St 4 is pet friendly.
Does 20764 Hartland St 4 offer parking?
No, 20764 Hartland St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 20764 Hartland St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20764 Hartland St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20764 Hartland St 4 have a pool?
No, 20764 Hartland St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 20764 Hartland St 4 have accessible units?
No, 20764 Hartland St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 20764 Hartland St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20764 Hartland St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

