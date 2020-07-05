All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20756 Bergamo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20756 Bergamo Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

20756 Bergamo Way

20756 Bergamo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20756 Bergamo Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Magnificent Single family home in guard-gated SORRENTO - Stunning and Meticulously Maintained Home Nestled in the Hills of Porter Ranch. Guard Gated Prestigious Sorrento Community with Mesmerizing City Lights Views! Soaring Ceilings and Tons of Windows Illuminate this Open Floor plan with Rich Hardwood Floors, Inset Carpet in Spacious Living Room with Adjacent Elegant Formal Dining Room. One Bedroom Downstairs. Family Room Offers Romantic Fireplace, Media Niche/Desk Area with Surround Sound, Breakfast Area off the Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counters and Island, High Quality Stainless Steel Appliances and GE Built in Refrigerator all Overlooking a Lovely Low Maintenance Backyard with BBQ Center, Patio Area, Tranquil Fountain, Lush Greenery and a Breathtaking View of the City. Upstairs a Grand Master Suite with En suite Luxurious Bath, Marble Shower and Spa Tub, Dual Sinks and Gorgeous Views. Two More Very Spacious Bedrooms with Jack 'n Jill Bath. Additional Features Offer Plantation Shutters, Gate at Courtyard Entry with Fountain, 3 Car Garage with Electric Car Charger, Nest Thermostat, 2 Sparkling Community Pools/Spas, Playground, Close to Parks, Shopping, CSUN, Much in Demand Porter Ranch K-8 Comm. School and Coming Soon New Vineyards Shopping Center.

(RLNE2377599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20756 Bergamo Way have any available units?
20756 Bergamo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20756 Bergamo Way have?
Some of 20756 Bergamo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20756 Bergamo Way currently offering any rent specials?
20756 Bergamo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20756 Bergamo Way pet-friendly?
No, 20756 Bergamo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20756 Bergamo Way offer parking?
Yes, 20756 Bergamo Way offers parking.
Does 20756 Bergamo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20756 Bergamo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20756 Bergamo Way have a pool?
Yes, 20756 Bergamo Way has a pool.
Does 20756 Bergamo Way have accessible units?
No, 20756 Bergamo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20756 Bergamo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20756 Bergamo Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College