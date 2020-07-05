20756 Bergamo Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Magnificent Single family home in guard-gated SORRENTO - Stunning and Meticulously Maintained Home Nestled in the Hills of Porter Ranch. Guard Gated Prestigious Sorrento Community with Mesmerizing City Lights Views! Soaring Ceilings and Tons of Windows Illuminate this Open Floor plan with Rich Hardwood Floors, Inset Carpet in Spacious Living Room with Adjacent Elegant Formal Dining Room. One Bedroom Downstairs. Family Room Offers Romantic Fireplace, Media Niche/Desk Area with Surround Sound, Breakfast Area off the Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counters and Island, High Quality Stainless Steel Appliances and GE Built in Refrigerator all Overlooking a Lovely Low Maintenance Backyard with BBQ Center, Patio Area, Tranquil Fountain, Lush Greenery and a Breathtaking View of the City. Upstairs a Grand Master Suite with En suite Luxurious Bath, Marble Shower and Spa Tub, Dual Sinks and Gorgeous Views. Two More Very Spacious Bedrooms with Jack 'n Jill Bath. Additional Features Offer Plantation Shutters, Gate at Courtyard Entry with Fountain, 3 Car Garage with Electric Car Charger, Nest Thermostat, 2 Sparkling Community Pools/Spas, Playground, Close to Parks, Shopping, CSUN, Much in Demand Porter Ranch K-8 Comm. School and Coming Soon New Vineyards Shopping Center.



(RLNE2377599)