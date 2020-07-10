20736 Veneto Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

No words can truly describe this exquisite guard-gated home located high up in the hills of Porter Ranch! This Bella Vista home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and features 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths with spacious loft. The captivating foyer is highlighted by beautiful wood flooring, that welcomes you to an impressive great room and dining area perfect for entertaining guests. The inviting gourmet kitchen features GE appliances, granite counters/ granite matching backsplash, and large center island. One bedroom located on the 1st floor is perfect for an office or guest bedroom. Three additional bedrooms and loft upstairs include a Master Suite that is sure to impress, with double doors that lead to a master suite deck offering mountain views. The Master bath is highlighted with custom marble countertops, an oversized soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, and huge walk-in closet with built-ins. Beyond the great room downstairs are floor-to-ceiling sliding doors which open up to a luxurious lounge area with fireplace that gives you an indoor/outdoor feel. Enjoy family time under the custom Pergola with a built-in outdoor kitchen which includes sink, BBQ and island bar. The spacious yard also includes a trampoline and swing set. The community offers a pool, spa, and picnic area. Located within the acclaimed PR Community School and near "The Vineyards," Now Open which features Whole Foods, shopping, restaurants, theater, and more!