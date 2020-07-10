All apartments in Los Angeles
20736 Veneto Way
20736 Veneto Way

20736 Veneto Way · No Longer Available
Location

20736 Veneto Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
No words can truly describe this exquisite guard-gated home located high up in the hills of Porter Ranch! This Bella Vista home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and features 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths with spacious loft. The captivating foyer is highlighted by beautiful wood flooring, that welcomes you to an impressive great room and dining area perfect for entertaining guests. The inviting gourmet kitchen features GE appliances, granite counters/ granite matching backsplash, and large center island. One bedroom located on the 1st floor is perfect for an office or guest bedroom. Three additional bedrooms and loft upstairs include a Master Suite that is sure to impress, with double doors that lead to a master suite deck offering mountain views. The Master bath is highlighted with custom marble countertops, an oversized soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, and huge walk-in closet with built-ins. Beyond the great room downstairs are floor-to-ceiling sliding doors which open up to a luxurious lounge area with fireplace that gives you an indoor/outdoor feel. Enjoy family time under the custom Pergola with a built-in outdoor kitchen which includes sink, BBQ and island bar. The spacious yard also includes a trampoline and swing set. The community offers a pool, spa, and picnic area. Located within the acclaimed PR Community School and near "The Vineyards," Now Open which features Whole Foods, shopping, restaurants, theater, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20736 Veneto Way have any available units?
20736 Veneto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20736 Veneto Way have?
Some of 20736 Veneto Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20736 Veneto Way currently offering any rent specials?
20736 Veneto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20736 Veneto Way pet-friendly?
No, 20736 Veneto Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20736 Veneto Way offer parking?
Yes, 20736 Veneto Way offers parking.
Does 20736 Veneto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20736 Veneto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20736 Veneto Way have a pool?
Yes, 20736 Veneto Way has a pool.
Does 20736 Veneto Way have accessible units?
No, 20736 Veneto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20736 Veneto Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20736 Veneto Way has units with dishwashers.

