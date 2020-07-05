20720 Strathern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly painted home in desirable area of Winnetka. Smooth ceilings, central air/heat. Tiled floors and counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Nice country style kitchen with breakfast area. Fireplace in living room with dry bar in den area. Ceiling fan in kitchen with stove. Laundry area with washtub and bathroom. Two car garage with large driveway off of quiet street. Spacious private backyard with patio. Close to shopping and schools. One small pet per approval of owners. Gardening is included.