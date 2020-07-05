All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

20720 Strathern Street

20720 Strathern Street · No Longer Available
Location

20720 Strathern Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly painted home in desirable area of Winnetka. Smooth ceilings, central air/heat. Tiled floors and counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Nice country style kitchen with breakfast area. Fireplace in living room with dry bar in den area. Ceiling fan in kitchen with stove. Laundry area with washtub and bathroom. Two car garage with large driveway off of quiet street. Spacious private backyard with patio. Close to shopping and schools. One small pet per approval of owners. Gardening is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20720 Strathern Street have any available units?
20720 Strathern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20720 Strathern Street have?
Some of 20720 Strathern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20720 Strathern Street currently offering any rent specials?
20720 Strathern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20720 Strathern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20720 Strathern Street is pet friendly.
Does 20720 Strathern Street offer parking?
Yes, 20720 Strathern Street offers parking.
Does 20720 Strathern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20720 Strathern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20720 Strathern Street have a pool?
No, 20720 Strathern Street does not have a pool.
Does 20720 Strathern Street have accessible units?
No, 20720 Strathern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20720 Strathern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20720 Strathern Street does not have units with dishwashers.

