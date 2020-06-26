2070 VINE Street

Amenities

Once upon a time in Hollywood? This stunning Spanish Beauty has been lovingly restored with Mediterranean flourishes throughout. Tucked away up the hill behind the iconic Capital Records Building, this tranquil abode features stylish renovations, including? modern kitchen with stainless appliances; formal dining area; large living room with unique built-in stained glass and adjacent reading nook; hardwood floors; arched and beamed ceilings; three bedrooms, each with en suite baths; enormous master suite dressing room/closet; ample front and rear terraces perfect for impromptu BBQs; a lush, expansive back yard; and fanciful decorative touches abounding. Live as if in Old Hollywood but just up the hill from New Hollywood and all its modern amenities - hip restaurants, bustling theatres, and convenient shopping. Tenant pays water and utilities.