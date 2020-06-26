All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:08 AM

2070 VINE Street

2070 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2070 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Once upon a time in Hollywood? This stunning Spanish Beauty has been lovingly restored with Mediterranean flourishes throughout. Tucked away up the hill behind the iconic Capital Records Building, this tranquil abode features stylish renovations, including? modern kitchen with stainless appliances; formal dining area; large living room with unique built-in stained glass and adjacent reading nook; hardwood floors; arched and beamed ceilings; three bedrooms, each with en suite baths; enormous master suite dressing room/closet; ample front and rear terraces perfect for impromptu BBQs; a lush, expansive back yard; and fanciful decorative touches abounding. Live as if in Old Hollywood but just up the hill from New Hollywood and all its modern amenities - hip restaurants, bustling theatres, and convenient shopping. Tenant pays water and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 VINE Street have any available units?
2070 VINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2070 VINE Street have?
Some of 2070 VINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 VINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2070 VINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 VINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2070 VINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2070 VINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2070 VINE Street offers parking.
Does 2070 VINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2070 VINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 VINE Street have a pool?
No, 2070 VINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2070 VINE Street have accessible units?
No, 2070 VINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 VINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 VINE Street has units with dishwashers.
