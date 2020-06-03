All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive

2069 Stanley Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2069 Stanley Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine remodel while maintaining its original character - this home is a classic Laurel Canyon jewel! 2 stories, with 2 BR/1BA up - gleaming hardwood floors, new appliances (refrigerator & dishwasher) and fresh cabinetry, Merritt O'Keefe stove in mint condition; newer washer/dryer down in laundry area with floor to ceiling storage shelves. Studio or home office on the lower level with direct access from the garage. Upstairs vintage tiledfireplace in Living room, kitchen opens to the back deck. Bedroom opens with french doors to dreamy back yard. Home is beautifully landscaped with native trees, an herb & vegetable garden as well as fruit bearing orange, lemon and avocado trees in season. You'll forget whether you are in Provence or Laurel Canyon!! Available one year plus long term and short term at short term pricing. Wonderland Elementary school district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive have any available units?
2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
