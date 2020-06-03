2069 STANLEY HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine remodel while maintaining its original character - this home is a classic Laurel Canyon jewel! 2 stories, with 2 BR/1BA up - gleaming hardwood floors, new appliances (refrigerator & dishwasher) and fresh cabinetry, Merritt O'Keefe stove in mint condition; newer washer/dryer down in laundry area with floor to ceiling storage shelves. Studio or home office on the lower level with direct access from the garage. Upstairs vintage tiledfireplace in Living room, kitchen opens to the back deck. Bedroom opens with french doors to dreamy back yard. Home is beautifully landscaped with native trees, an herb & vegetable garden as well as fruit bearing orange, lemon and avocado trees in season. You'll forget whether you are in Provence or Laurel Canyon!! Available one year plus long term and short term at short term pricing. Wonderland Elementary school district