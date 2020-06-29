20670 Clark Street

Amenities

Conveniently located in the heart of Woodland Hills. Beautiful inside & out, this 1,200 sqft. Beautiful Single Family Home features 3 Large Sized Bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 Bathrooms. Nice Curb Appeal that leads to a bright open, spacious Living Room with lots of natural light, Large and elegant Dining Room ideal for your Family entertaining and an Spacious Updated Kitchen, a large central Breakfast Bar adjoining the Living and the Kitchen. Main floor with laminated flooring throughout, crown molding and recessed lights. Master Suite has an in-suite Bath, and has access to the Backyard. Enjoy Everything Woodland Hills has to offer. Close proximity to Warner Center and the New Village as well as all the Shops and Entertainment on Ventura Blvd. TOP RATED SCHOOL DISCTRICT. 12 months lease. Available now!