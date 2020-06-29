All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20670 Clark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20670 Clark Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

20670 Clark Street

20670 Clark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20670 Clark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in the heart of Woodland Hills. Beautiful inside & out, this 1,200 sqft. Beautiful Single Family Home features 3 Large Sized Bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 Bathrooms. Nice Curb Appeal that leads to a bright open, spacious Living Room with lots of natural light, Large and elegant Dining Room ideal for your Family entertaining and an Spacious Updated Kitchen, a large central Breakfast Bar adjoining the Living and the Kitchen. Main floor with laminated flooring throughout, crown molding and recessed lights. Master Suite has an in-suite Bath, and has access to the Backyard. Enjoy Everything Woodland Hills has to offer. Close proximity to Warner Center and the New Village as well as all the Shops and Entertainment on Ventura Blvd. TOP RATED SCHOOL DISCTRICT. 12 months lease. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20670 Clark Street have any available units?
20670 Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 20670 Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
20670 Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20670 Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 20670 Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20670 Clark Street offer parking?
No, 20670 Clark Street does not offer parking.
Does 20670 Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20670 Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20670 Clark Street have a pool?
No, 20670 Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 20670 Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 20670 Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20670 Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20670 Clark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20670 Clark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20670 Clark Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College