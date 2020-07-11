2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Exquisitely appointed, contemporary, Mediterranean villa has recently undergone a complete renovation & provides the finest in Hollywood Hills living. Features a western facing, 3,000 sqft, deck for enjoying the California weather & lifestyle. Yard features beautiful canyon & city views out to ocean, large pool w/attached spa & is flooded with sun light all day. Completely private (six foot high privacy fencing surrounds the property's perimeter) with beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens throughout. Sweeping city& canyon views from entire back of estate. The yard has several entertaining areas including a covered outdoor kitchen and lounge with a 55" TV, an adjacent dining pavilion (for up to 16 seated), large lighted gazebo w/sectional couches (seating 10) & pool side chaises (for 10). Media room/home theatre directly off the pool w/ a 75" TV, & high end home theatre sytem. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY RENTAL. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR RATES