Los Angeles, CA
2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

2067 N Mount Olympus Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2067 N Mount Olympus Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Exquisitely appointed, contemporary, Mediterranean villa has recently undergone a complete renovation & provides the finest in Hollywood Hills living. Features a western facing, 3,000 sqft, deck for enjoying the California weather & lifestyle. Yard features beautiful canyon & city views out to ocean, large pool w/attached spa & is flooded with sun light all day. Completely private (six foot high privacy fencing surrounds the property's perimeter) with beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens throughout. Sweeping city& canyon views from entire back of estate. The yard has several entertaining areas including a covered outdoor kitchen and lounge with a 55" TV, an adjacent dining pavilion (for up to 16 seated), large lighted gazebo w/sectional couches (seating 10) & pool side chaises (for 10). Media room/home theatre directly off the pool w/ a 75" TV, & high end home theatre sytem. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY RENTAL. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR RATES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have any available units?
2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have?
Some of 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers parking.
Does 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has a pool.
Does 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2067 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
