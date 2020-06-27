All apartments in Los Angeles
20644 Roscoe Boulevard

20644 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20644 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Luxury & all the Charm you need! Nestled in Winnetka resides a timeless home with everything you need to create new memories. Situated on a large 10,985-SqFt lot featuring a gated entry with a detached 2-car garage & a wide driveway that can fit up to 4 more cars & even an RV! Inside find a well-illuminated & spacious floor-plan with 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. There is eye-catching plank flooring in all the main areas of the home, with tile in the kitchen & bathrooms, as well as plush carpet flooring in the bedrooms. There is a spacious formal living room & dining area. The family room nestled under a vaulted beamed ceiling is open to the kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, & back-splash. Retreat away in the Master bedroom featuring French doors that lead out to the patio & a private bathroom. This home also includes a deck patio, an open backyard with a fresh lawn & a covered patio, ideal for entertaining or unwinding!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20644 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
20644 Roscoe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20644 Roscoe Boulevard have?
Some of 20644 Roscoe Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20644 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
20644 Roscoe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20644 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 20644 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20644 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 20644 Roscoe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 20644 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20644 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20644 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 20644 Roscoe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 20644 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 20644 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 20644 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 20644 Roscoe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
