20644 Roscoe Boulevard

Location, Luxury & all the Charm you need! Nestled in Winnetka resides a timeless home with everything you need to create new memories. Situated on a large 10,985-SqFt lot featuring a gated entry with a detached 2-car garage & a wide driveway that can fit up to 4 more cars & even an RV! Inside find a well-illuminated & spacious floor-plan with 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. There is eye-catching plank flooring in all the main areas of the home, with tile in the kitchen & bathrooms, as well as plush carpet flooring in the bedrooms. There is a spacious formal living room & dining area. The family room nestled under a vaulted beamed ceiling is open to the kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, & back-splash. Retreat away in the Master bedroom featuring French doors that lead out to the patio & a private bathroom. This home also includes a deck patio, an open backyard with a fresh lawn & a covered patio, ideal for entertaining or unwinding!