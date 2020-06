Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous spacious home for lease located in Woodland Hills, South of the Blvd. This light and bright home is newly remodeled with recently redone bathrooms, floors, and living areas. Large family room for entertaining and den with fireplace. Lovely private backyard features covered patio and fruit trees. Close to several restaurants, schools, and easy freeway access.