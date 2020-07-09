20543 Pesaro Way

Amenities

Welcome to this magnificent luxury home located on a private cul-de-sac street in the prestigious, guard-gated community of Sorrento. The cook's kitchen is simply amazing, featuring a center island, built-in fridge, dual ovens, newer cooktop & dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of cabinet space, plus a breakfast area. The family room proudly boasts a built in media niche, dual-sided fireplace & more. Downstairs bedroom for added convenience. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms, including the impressive master suite. The master suite offers a private bathroom with romantic tub, dual sinks, separate shower & a huge walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a convenient office work station w/ built in desk & drawers...perfect for home work or a home office. The rear yard is a must see & features a built-in BBQ, artificial grass for ease of maintenance & a covered patio. Washer/dryer included as well as some of the furniture. 3 car garage. Award winning Porter Ranch Community School (K-8). The community offers 2 sparkling & inviting pool/spa areas & a play are for the kids, too! Close to the up coming & highly anticipated Vineyards shopping center. This home has it all. Hurry on this beauty.