20543 Pesaro Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

20543 Pesaro Way

Location

20543 Pesaro Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this magnificent luxury home located on a private cul-de-sac street in the prestigious, guard-gated community of Sorrento. The cook's kitchen is simply amazing, featuring a center island, built-in fridge, dual ovens, newer cooktop & dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of cabinet space, plus a breakfast area. The family room proudly boasts a built in media niche, dual-sided fireplace & more. Downstairs bedroom for added convenience. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms, including the impressive master suite. The master suite offers a private bathroom with romantic tub, dual sinks, separate shower & a huge walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a convenient office work station w/ built in desk & drawers...perfect for home work or a home office. The rear yard is a must see & features a built-in BBQ, artificial grass for ease of maintenance & a covered patio. Washer/dryer included as well as some of the furniture. 3 car garage. Award winning Porter Ranch Community School (K-8). The community offers 2 sparkling & inviting pool/spa areas & a play are for the kids, too! Close to the up coming & highly anticipated Vineyards shopping center. This home has it all. Hurry on this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20543 Pesaro Way have any available units?
20543 Pesaro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20543 Pesaro Way have?
Some of 20543 Pesaro Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20543 Pesaro Way currently offering any rent specials?
20543 Pesaro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20543 Pesaro Way pet-friendly?
No, 20543 Pesaro Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20543 Pesaro Way offer parking?
Yes, 20543 Pesaro Way offers parking.
Does 20543 Pesaro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20543 Pesaro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20543 Pesaro Way have a pool?
Yes, 20543 Pesaro Way has a pool.
Does 20543 Pesaro Way have accessible units?
No, 20543 Pesaro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20543 Pesaro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20543 Pesaro Way has units with dishwashers.

