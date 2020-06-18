All apartments in Los Angeles
20518 Napa Street

20518 Napa Street · No Longer Available
Location

20518 Napa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home and area! Spacious 4 bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac street less then a block from the elementary school in sleepy Winnetka! Large fenced yard with covered patio and fruit trees!. New central air and heat, upgraded plumbing ( re pipe) Fireplace,cathedral ceilings, new dishwasher, master bedroom has its own bath. The outside has been newly painted!2 car garage with work bench. Gardener included.
Very good credit a must for any and all adults living in the home! Available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20518 Napa Street have any available units?
20518 Napa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20518 Napa Street have?
Some of 20518 Napa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20518 Napa Street currently offering any rent specials?
20518 Napa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20518 Napa Street pet-friendly?
No, 20518 Napa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20518 Napa Street offer parking?
Yes, 20518 Napa Street offers parking.
Does 20518 Napa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20518 Napa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20518 Napa Street have a pool?
No, 20518 Napa Street does not have a pool.
Does 20518 Napa Street have accessible units?
No, 20518 Napa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20518 Napa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20518 Napa Street has units with dishwashers.
