Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2051 Nichols Canyon Road

2051 Nichols Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2051 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
guest suite
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
internet access
Guest Suite for Lease

Beautifully furnished guest suite in a bucolic country setting in the much sought after Nichols Canyon. Completely separate from the main house with its own entrance and parking place. French doors open to your private patio overlooking the English/cottage garden and beyond that the famous Nichols Canyon natural stream. Enjoy the deer, owls, red tailed hawks and the wonder of living in the country just minutes from Sunset. Theres a lovely living area, full bath, microwave, small refrigerator, TV and high speed internet. It is a magical spot! Utilities paid. Parking with private entrance. Preferably people Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 Nichols Canyon Road have any available units?
2051 Nichols Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 Nichols Canyon Road have?
Some of 2051 Nichols Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 Nichols Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2051 Nichols Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 Nichols Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2051 Nichols Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2051 Nichols Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 2051 Nichols Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 2051 Nichols Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 Nichols Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 Nichols Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 2051 Nichols Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2051 Nichols Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 2051 Nichols Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 Nichols Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 Nichols Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

