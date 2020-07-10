All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

20500 Miranda Place

20500 Miranda Place · No Longer Available
Location

20500 Miranda Place, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Woodland Hills luxury lease. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom fully remodeled pool house, boast 2700 Square feet. The open kitchen floor plan concept has stainless steel appliances. Perfect home for entertaining. All of the bathrooms have high end finishes. The location of the house is situated in one of the most desirable sections of Woodland Hills(Carlton Terrace). The home features 2 master bedrooms with their own private remodeled bathrooms and views. The house has a formal living and dining room with newly installed wood-like flooring. Dont miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20500 Miranda Place have any available units?
20500 Miranda Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20500 Miranda Place have?
Some of 20500 Miranda Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20500 Miranda Place currently offering any rent specials?
20500 Miranda Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20500 Miranda Place pet-friendly?
No, 20500 Miranda Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20500 Miranda Place offer parking?
Yes, 20500 Miranda Place offers parking.
Does 20500 Miranda Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20500 Miranda Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20500 Miranda Place have a pool?
Yes, 20500 Miranda Place has a pool.
Does 20500 Miranda Place have accessible units?
No, 20500 Miranda Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20500 Miranda Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20500 Miranda Place has units with dishwashers.

