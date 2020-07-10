20500 Miranda Place

Amenities

Woodland Hills luxury lease. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom fully remodeled pool house, boast 2700 Square feet. The open kitchen floor plan concept has stainless steel appliances. Perfect home for entertaining. All of the bathrooms have high end finishes. The location of the house is situated in one of the most desirable sections of Woodland Hills(Carlton Terrace). The home features 2 master bedrooms with their own private remodeled bathrooms and views. The house has a formal living and dining room with newly installed wood-like flooring. Dont miss this opportunity!