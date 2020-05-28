Amenities

- Address: 2045 Rodney Drive #202, Los Angeles, CA 90027



- Rent: $2,610 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,700

- Credit Score 600 or Better

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Approx: 800 Sq.Ft.



BEST LOCATION IN LOS FELIZ--WALK TO EVERYTHING!



- Upstairs Unit

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Stainless Steel Refrigerator

- Stainless Steel Oven/Stove

- Stainless Steel Microwave

- Stainless Steel Dishwasher

- Large Living Room

- Recessed Lighting

- Ceiling Fans

- Central A/C & Heat

- 2 parking spaces

- Shared complex laundry room onsite

- Quiet, tree-lined street

- Secured access building

- Owner pays: water, sewer, trash

- Pets may be considered with pet deposit of $500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.