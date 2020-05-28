Amenities
- Address: 2045 Rodney Drive #202, Los Angeles, CA 90027
- Rent: $2,610 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,700
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 800 Sq.Ft.
BEST LOCATION IN LOS FELIZ--WALK TO EVERYTHING!
- Upstairs Unit
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Oven/Stove
- Stainless Steel Microwave
- Stainless Steel Dishwasher
- Large Living Room
- Recessed Lighting
- Ceiling Fans
- Central A/C & Heat
- 2 parking spaces
- Shared complex laundry room onsite
- Quiet, tree-lined street
- Secured access building
- Owner pays: water, sewer, trash
- Pets may be considered with pet deposit of $500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.