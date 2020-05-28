All apartments in Los Angeles
2045 Rodney Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 12:42 AM

2045 Rodney Drive

2045 Rodney Drive · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2045 Rodney Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 2045 Rodney Drive #202, Los Angeles, CA 90027

- Rent: $2,610 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,700
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 800 Sq.Ft.

BEST LOCATION IN LOS FELIZ--WALK TO EVERYTHING!

- Upstairs Unit
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Oven/Stove
- Stainless Steel Microwave
- Stainless Steel Dishwasher
- Large Living Room
- Recessed Lighting
- Ceiling Fans
- Central A/C & Heat
- 2 parking spaces
- Shared complex laundry room onsite
- Quiet, tree-lined street
- Secured access building
- Owner pays: water, sewer, trash
- Pets may be considered with pet deposit of $500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Rodney Drive have any available units?
2045 Rodney Drive has a unit available for $2,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Rodney Drive have?
Some of 2045 Rodney Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Rodney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Rodney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Rodney Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Rodney Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Rodney Drive offers parking.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Rodney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive have a pool?
No, 2045 Rodney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive have accessible units?
No, 2045 Rodney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Rodney Drive has units with dishwashers.
