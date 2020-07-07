20445 Schoenborn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location: Major cross streets are Roscoe and Mason in Winnetka 91306.

Rent: $1,000/mo available now. (Room is clean & empty currently, ready for move in.)

Deposit: First & Last due upon move in. Total $2,000 to move in upon lease signing.

Utilities are shared between the 3 roommates.



Room is for 1 person only. Same as the other roommates.



Nice & bright 10'x14' room in a 3 bedroom house with 2 shared bathrooms.

Other 2 tenants are quiet, clean, single working males 29 & 32 who are not home much at all. Looking for a similar person with a busy schedule who can respect the place and keep it clean as it is now. No smoking, no drugs, no drama, no couples. Guests are okay, but not full time; we all know the difference. No pets allowed inside the house.



The house has new hardwood floors, central A/C, laundry inside. Access to backyard and rec room. Driveway parking is available most of the time, but there is plenty of street parking on the block as well.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165290p

No Pets Allowed



