All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20445 Schoenborn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20445 Schoenborn St
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

20445 Schoenborn St

20445 Schoenborn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20445 Schoenborn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice Bright Bedroom in a Recently Remodeled House - Property Id: 165290

Location: Major cross streets are Roscoe and Mason in Winnetka 91306.
Rent: $1,000/mo available now. (Room is clean & empty currently, ready for move in.)
Deposit: First & Last due upon move in. Total $2,000 to move in upon lease signing.
Utilities are shared between the 3 roommates.

Room is for 1 person only. Same as the other roommates.

Nice & bright 10'x14' room in a 3 bedroom house with 2 shared bathrooms.
Other 2 tenants are quiet, clean, single working males 29 & 32 who are not home much at all. Looking for a similar person with a busy schedule who can respect the place and keep it clean as it is now. No smoking, no drugs, no drama, no couples. Guests are okay, but not full time; we all know the difference. No pets allowed inside the house.

The house has new hardwood floors, central A/C, laundry inside. Access to backyard and rec room. Driveway parking is available most of the time, but there is plenty of street parking on the block as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165290p
Property Id 165290

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5204174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20445 Schoenborn St have any available units?
20445 Schoenborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20445 Schoenborn St have?
Some of 20445 Schoenborn St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20445 Schoenborn St currently offering any rent specials?
20445 Schoenborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20445 Schoenborn St pet-friendly?
No, 20445 Schoenborn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20445 Schoenborn St offer parking?
Yes, 20445 Schoenborn St offers parking.
Does 20445 Schoenborn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20445 Schoenborn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20445 Schoenborn St have a pool?
No, 20445 Schoenborn St does not have a pool.
Does 20445 Schoenborn St have accessible units?
No, 20445 Schoenborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 20445 Schoenborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20445 Schoenborn St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College