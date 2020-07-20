20435 PASEO CASTELON

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome home to this beautiful, sunlight-filled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story unit in the highly desirable Aldea gated community in Porter Ranch. The home boasts premium upgrades such as granite kitchen counters, glossy marble vanity, immaculately maintained maple hardwood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, and white plantation shutters and crown moulding throughout. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, and the guest bedroom is located on the other side of the common living area to provide privacy for guests. Look out and enjoy the breeze from your own private balcony while making dinner from your open layout kitchen, which includes high-end stainless steel appliances. Downstairs is an in-unit spacious laundry room with a Samsung washer and dryer set, included. Make the most of outdoor-friendly SoCal weather at the community pool area, which offers a sparkling pool, hot tub, and large bbq grills. Within walking distance to the upcoming Vineyards luxury shopping center!