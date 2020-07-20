All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20435 PASEO CASTELON

20435 Paseo Castelon · No Longer Available
Location

20435 Paseo Castelon, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this beautiful, sunlight-filled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story unit in the highly desirable Aldea gated community in Porter Ranch. The home boasts premium upgrades such as granite kitchen counters, glossy marble vanity, immaculately maintained maple hardwood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, and white plantation shutters and crown moulding throughout. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, and the guest bedroom is located on the other side of the common living area to provide privacy for guests. Look out and enjoy the breeze from your own private balcony while making dinner from your open layout kitchen, which includes high-end stainless steel appliances. Downstairs is an in-unit spacious laundry room with a Samsung washer and dryer set, included. Make the most of outdoor-friendly SoCal weather at the community pool area, which offers a sparkling pool, hot tub, and large bbq grills. Within walking distance to the upcoming Vineyards luxury shopping center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20435 PASEO CASTELON have any available units?
20435 PASEO CASTELON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20435 PASEO CASTELON have?
Some of 20435 PASEO CASTELON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20435 PASEO CASTELON currently offering any rent specials?
20435 PASEO CASTELON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20435 PASEO CASTELON pet-friendly?
No, 20435 PASEO CASTELON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20435 PASEO CASTELON offer parking?
Yes, 20435 PASEO CASTELON offers parking.
Does 20435 PASEO CASTELON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20435 PASEO CASTELON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20435 PASEO CASTELON have a pool?
Yes, 20435 PASEO CASTELON has a pool.
Does 20435 PASEO CASTELON have accessible units?
No, 20435 PASEO CASTELON does not have accessible units.
Does 20435 PASEO CASTELON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20435 PASEO CASTELON has units with dishwashers.
